Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Message For President Trump

The sports world continues to get more politically outspoken as we inch closer to the 2020 presidential election.

A former NFL head coach did not hold back when talking about President Trump.

Mike Holmgren, 72, was an NFL head coach from 1992-2008. He was the Green Bay Packers’ head coach from 1992-98 and the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach from 1999-2008. Holmgren won a Super Bowl with Brett Favre and the Packers and went 174–122 as an NFL head coach.

We haven’t heard from Holmgren in a while, but that changed this week, when he had some words for President Trump.

Holmgren spoke out against President Trump after the Green Bay Packers announced that no fans were being allowed at Lambeau Field. Green Bay has one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the country right now.

“Today’s announcement makes one thing very clear — President Trump’s failure to mount a forceful response to the coronavirus pandemic has had profound consequences for Green Bay’s economy,” Holmgren said. “Small businesses in the community are paying dearly. We are now months into the crisis, cases are surging across Wisconsin, and President Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get the virus under control.”

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren speaks out again: pic.twitter.com/1yELDwjyjt — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) October 7, 2020

Holmgren isn’t the only one who is concerned.

“We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said.

Green Bay is off this weekend before traveling to face Tom Brady and the Bucs next Sunday.