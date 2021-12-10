Former NFL Coach Hue Jackson Reportedly Lands New Coaching Job

On Thursday, reports emerged that former NFL head coach Hue Jackson was set to be hired by the Grambling State football program. Now on Friday morning, reports indicate that the former Raiders/Browns leader has agreed to terms to become the HBCU’s new head coach.

Jackson has agreed to a four-year deal with Grambling State, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Longtime NFL coach Hue Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State, per source. A big opportunity for Jackson, the former #Raiders and #Browns coach, at one of the nation's highest-profile HBCU programs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2021

With this hire, Jackson follows the recent mold of high-profile names taking HBCU coaching jobs: a charge led by Deion Sanders and Eddie George. Jackson spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator under George at Tennessee State.

In addition to his recent OC experience at Tennessee State, Jackson has some other collegiate coaching experience. Back in the late 80s to early 2000s, he spent time as an assistant for Pacific, Cal State Fullerton, Arizona State and USC. He took his first head coaching job in the NFL with a gig in Oakland in 2011, then another with Cleveland from 2016-18.

Through three years with the Browns, Jackson amassed a 3-36-1 record — including the team’s infamous 0-16 season in 2017.

Tennessee State went 5-6 with Hue Jackson serving as its offensive coordinator this past season. The 56-year-old coach will replace former Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs, who was fired on Nov. 15.

The school is expected to make an official announcement on the hire later today.