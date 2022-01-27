Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Lands A New Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is getting back in the game.

Fisher is heading to the USFL – a newly formed professional football league – to be the head coach of the Michigan Panthers.

Take a look.

The USFL plans to begin play in the spring. It’s an eight-team league with teams all over the country, but each game will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

Fisher will coach the Michigan Panthers. Other teams include the New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

It’ll be interesting to see how the USFL fares. It’s difficult for new professional sports leagues to start from the ground up. The good news is the league has some big names on the coaching front.

Fisher was the Oilers/Titans head coach for 17 years. He eventually went on to coach the Rams for five seasons before he was fired in 2016.