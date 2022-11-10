Former NFL Coach Lands New Job With The USFL

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, a veteran NFL assistant coach landed a head coaching job in a different league.

John DeFilippo, who coached in the NFL for several different teams, is the new head coach of the New Orleans Breakers. He takes over for Larry Fedora, who stepped down to spend more time with family.

"I couldn’t be more fired up, honored, and humbled to be the Breakers head coach," DeFilippo said. "Our organization from top to bottom will work tirelessly to deliver a USFL championship to New Orleans fans. Our staff will be great, energetic teachers to help young men succeed at the highest level and continue their dream of playing professional football."

DeFilippo has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for three different teams. Unfortunately, he lasted just one season with each team.

Now he has the chance to run the show in the USFL.