Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Will Reportedly Be On Major Game Show

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has always had a big personality. He's already parlayed that personality into a successful second career as an analyst, but now is setting his sights on a major television show.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed the teams for season 34 of The Amazing Race. Ryan was revealed as one-half of the first team alongside competition partner Tim Mann. They've already dubbed themselves "Team T-Rex."

According to TMZ, Mann has been a friend of Ryan and golf partner for six years. He works as a probation officer.

Together, the two will compete in a race around the world for a chance at winning $1 million.

Rex Ryan worked as a football assistant in college and the NFL for 20 years before being named head coach of the Jets in 2009. He led the team on back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game, during which his defense ranked among the NFL's best.

But after those first two successful years, Ryan's teams struggled to sustain their success. He went 26-38 in his final four seasons with the Jets before being fired in 2014.

Ryan was hired by the Buffalo Bills immediately after, but failed to get them over .500, finishing 15-16 in two seasons before being fired near the end of the 2016 season.

Since then, Ryan has worked as an NFL analyst.