Former NFL Cornerback Not Buying The Mac Jones Hype

Leading up to this year’s NFL Draft, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was one of the most polarizing prospects available. Some analysts believed he could go as early as No. 3 overall while others saw his stock falling much further.

Ultimately, Jones was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick. Landing a consensus top-five QB so late in the draft order, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office have received overwhelming praise for their first-round selection.

As a pure-pocket passer with a proven capability to work through offensive progressions, many view Jones as a perfect fit for the New England franchise. Some have even gone as far as comparing him to all-time Patriots great Tom Brady.

But, ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth feels otherwise. On Monday’s episode of Highly Questionable, the former NFL cornerback explained how Jones will struggle when pitted against NFL defenses. Instead of having the superstar Alabama receiving corps (two top 15 picks) at his disposal, the rookie QB will now suit up with a mediocre Pats offensive unit.

“He’s going to be playing against better defenses with worse weapons. Like, very few players can say that, but he can,” Foxworth said Monday, via NESN. “Like, every receiver he has up there is going to be worse than all of the receivers that he had when he was in college. So, I’m not ready to anoint him as the second coming of Tom Brady. We have no reason to believe Bill Belichick is all that great at spotting quarterbacks. Like, Tom Brady was at the end of the draft and then they had Jimmy Garoppolo, who it seems can’t stay healthy but is OK but not good. He has a lot of interceptions when he is healthy. We had that one year of Matt Cassell, who he went off to not be good elsewhere. We had Ryan Mallett, who is not really good and we have a host of other draft picks that it seems like Bill Belichick missed on.”

Foxworth also noted how pre-draft conversations about Jones could make it seem like New England got better value for their pick than they really did.

“So, I think there’s some psychic reward they’re getting because somehow the 49ers convinced us that Mac Jones is a top-three quarterback,” Foxworth added. “Now, we’re like, ‘Oh, they got a top-three quarterback at 15.’ No. When this draft season started, a lot of people were mocking Mac Jones to go 15 to New England or slide even later in the draft. So, I’m not quite ready to suggest that Mac Jones is the man, especially because Tua (Tagovailoa) — a quarterback we all accept as more talented than Mac Jones — came out of that Alabama system with an injury to his hip, yes, but hasn’t really proven himself yet as dominant in the league.”

With Cam Newton re-signed on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, Jones will likely have to work his way up into a starting position as the season goes on in 2021.