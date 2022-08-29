Former NFL Draft 1st Round Running Back Cut On Monday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins made a big roster cut on Monday afternoon.

The Dolphins decided to part ways with running back Sony Michel.

The Dolphins look to be comfortable heading into the 2022 season with a running back room of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Myles Gaskin.

Michel was originally signed by the Dolphins back in May. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million.

He's a two-time Super Bowl Champion and is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. He compiled 208 carries for 845 yards and a touchdown as he shared the load with Darrell Henderson Jr.

Before he signed with the Rams, he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots. Of those three seasons, two of them resulted in him rushing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns.

It'll only be a matter of time before he's picked up by another team.