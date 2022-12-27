Former NFL Executive Asked About Bill Belichick's Job Security

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There's a chance that the New England Patriots will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.

For the Patriots, that's unacceptable since they won six Super Bowls from 2002-19 before Brady left.

That has led some to wonder if Belichick has hit his expiration date in New England. Bill Polian, who's a former NFL executive, completely disagrees with that notion and thinks Belichick will stay as Patriots head coach heading into next season.

“You don’t need to make it worse, and he won’t,” Polian said (first transcribed by Yahoo Sports). "The Steelers for example have never had a losing season (with head coach Mike Tomlin), but they have been out of the playoffs a few times. That is why I place value on long-term excellence by the franchise, as opposed to a snapshot of today, yesterday, tomorrow.”

Even though it's been a rough 2022 campaign for the Patriots, they still control their own destiny when it comes to the playoffs.

If they're able to win their final two games, they'll secure the final playoff spot in the AFC.

The talk of letting Belichick go would surely be negated if that happens. That said if they do miss, that talk could get hot, even though Polian doesn't think Belichick should be let go.