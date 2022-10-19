Former NFL Executive Names "Best Chance" To Oust Dan Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Dan Snyder has been a hot topic of debate for the last couple of weeks.

The Washington Commanders owner was part of a bombshell report that dropped last week on ESPN. In it, it's reported that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners.

Snyder also reportedly hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

This has led to a lot of speculation that Snyder could be forced to sell the team. He's been the owner of the Commanders since 1999.

Andrew Brandt, who's a former NFL executive, thinks that the best chance of removal for Snyder is to "Sarver" him - likening the situation to the NBA getting Rob Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns.

"Do I think more buzzards are circling Daniel Snyder? Yes. Do I think the NFL owners will vote him out? Still, no. The best chance of removal is to "Sarver" him: a campaign of owners, sponsors, (and) stakeholders to get him to sell. It would also help the cause if a top player weighed in," Brandt tweeted.

A "top player" could mean one around the league or one on the Commanders.

If a group of owners also want to step up and campaign for him to sell, that could force Roger Goodell's hand to ultimately side with them, even though an NFL investigation into Snyder hasn't concluded yet.

This may only get worse before it gets better.