Former NFL Executive Reportedly Takes Job With WWE

There's been a fair share of cross-over between the NFL and WWE through the years. But rarely has an executive from one company switched over to the other. This week saw an exception though.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is joining World Wrestling Entertainment as executive vice president of talent. Per the report, he will be working directly under WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Ventrelle first joined the Raiders organization back in 2003 when he was in his late-20s and rose through the ranks to become a top executive in the organization. He was considered key in the Raiders' high-profile move to Las Vegas and the installation of their new stadium.

Ventrelle was promoted to full president at the end of the 2021 season. But it was announced this past May that he was no longer with the franchise.

Plenty of NFL players have tried their hand at professional wrestling and a few notable players have tried the other way around. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg are some of the most notable examples of this

A number of former ESPN broadcasters such as Todd Grisham and Jonathan Coachman also got their start doing media work at WWE before joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

It will be interesting to see how Dan Ventrelle is able to parlay his success in the NFL to the WWE front office.