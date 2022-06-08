Former NFL Executive Reveals Gut Feeling On Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson that detailed a pattern of alleged misconduct.

In the wake of this report, former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt doesn't believe Watson will play in 2022. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Brandt openly questioned if the NFL will allow Watson to see the field this season.

"With new information almost every day I have a hard time seeing Deshaun Watson getting on the field this year," Brandt said.

Brandt pointed to the precedent set by the NFL with significant suspensions for Ezekiel Elliott and Ben Roethlisberger. He also mentioned the Ray Rice suspension as reason the NFL won't take the allegations against Watson lightly.

"Like, they're going to put him on the field? Even for a couple of games? I'm having a hard time seeing that right now," Brandt said.

Multiple reports have suggested the NFL will make its official decision either later this month or in July. Will the recent report from the New York Times have any impact on the league's decision?

We'll find out.