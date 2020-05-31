Former NFL Executive Shares Honest Colin Kaepernick Admission

A former NFL executive has shared an honest admission about Colin Kaepernick with the quarterback being back in the news cycle.

Kaepernick, 32, has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequalities.

The state of the country has Kaepernick being back in the headlines. Many are pointing to his 2016 peaceful protests as riots and looting takes place across the United States.

A former NFL executive has admitted what many long believed: kneeling during the national anthem is what ended the quarterback’s professional football career.

“No teams wanted to sign a player—even one as talented as Kaepernick—whom they saw as controversial, and, therefore, bad for business,” former NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart told CNN.

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011-16. He was released in part due to contract issues, but never signed with another team. The former starting quarterback has attempted to get back into the NFL, but he’s been unsuccessful.

“That was a business risk no team was willing to take, whether the owner was a Trump supporter or a bleeding-heart liberal (yes, those do exist). As bad of an image problem it presented for the league and the game, no owner was willing to put the business at risk over this issue,” Lockhart added.

Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions during his NFL career. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.