Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, GM-turned-insider Mike Tannenbaum suggested that the Bears ship Fields out of town and build around Young.

I would trade Justin Fields ... If you could get at least a first and a third-round pick, which I believe you can... I'm gonna draft Bryce Young who I think is going to be a better quarterback than Justin Fields ... I'm resetting Bryce Young's rookie contract and I'm going to be able to get at least four starting caliber players. ... If I can turn Justin Fields basically into six quality players, and get Bryce Young who I think will be the better player, I'm making that move if I'm the Bears.

Fields made major strides in year two as both a passer and a runner, looking like he could be the quarterback the Bears imagined they would get coming out of Ohio State.

Others have projected that Chicago will trade out of the pick in order to load up on assets and put more talent around Fields.

What move would you make if you were the Bears?