Former NFL Executive Has Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have been at the center of the NFL’s quarterback trade rumors for a couple of weeks.

Miami, 1-5 on the season, has been heavily linked to Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans are believed to be seriously considering a Watson trade heading into the league’s trade deadline.

If the Dolphins trade for Watson – who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct – the team will likely be done with Tua Tagovailoa. The former first round NFL Draft pick could be included in the trade to Houston, or he could be sent somewhere else.

One former NFL executive wouldn’t make that move, though.

“I wouldn’t trade Tua for the Houston QB,” Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa has battled injuries and inconsistent play early in his NFL career. However, while some are ready to move on from him, Brandt isn’t ready to pull the trigger.

Miami lost to Atlanta, 30-28, on Sunday afternoon, falling to 1-6 on the season.