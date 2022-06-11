Former NFL Executive Takes Clear Shot At Browns, Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Folks around the NFL had gave the Browns a little bit of the side-eye when the team chose to deal for Deshaun Watson.

They gave them even more of one when they paid him $230 million guaranteed.

Now, former Packers executive Andrew Brandt is weighing-in on the Browns decision that looks worse by the day. Calling it "comical."

"To think [the] Browns are looking at reports and thinking 'Omg, we gotta get out of this Watson contract!' is comical," Brandt tweeted. "Reports of his behavior are no different than what's been out there for a year. Knowing this, they gave up 3 firsts and the most player-friendly contract in history."

Deshaun Watson is now facing 24 civil lawsuits for his alleged behavior. He reportedly booked appointments with at least 66 different female masseuses over a 17-month period.

It's a pretty stunning fall from grace for the three-time Pro Bowler, who was lauded for his leadership and character coming out of Clemson.

The legal side still has to work itself out. But right now, things aren't looking great for the Browns' $230 million man.