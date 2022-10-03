Former NFL First Round Draft Pick Retiring On Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A former AFC North cornerback is calling it a career.

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that Jimmy Smith has retired from the NFL after 11 seasons. He started in 83 out of 107 career games and also won Super Bowl XLVII with the team.

Smith will finish his career with 374 total tackles (324 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 14 interceptions, and 76 passes defended.

His best individual season came in 2013 when he racked up 58 total tackles (49 solo), two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

He was always one of the Ravens' best corners when he was on the field and he'll definitely be missed.

Before he was drafted by the Ravens in the 2011 NFL Draft, he played at Colorado from 2007-10. He compiled 164 total tackles (129 solo), three interceptions, and nine passes defended during that time.