Former NFL General Manager Has Bold MVP Take

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Peyton Manning presents the AP Most Valuable Player Award during the NFL HONORS at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the winner. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

There are a lot of strong candidates to win the NFL MVP award in 2022. But one former NFL general manager believes an under the radar candidate has a good chance.

On Friday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum argued that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a chance to be the MVP this year. Tannenbaum said that Jones has the best chance out of all of the quarterbacks drafted in 2021 to win the award.

"Mac Jones, of all the quarterbacks drafted last year, has a legitimate chance to be in the MVP conversation this year," Tannenbaum said.

It looks like Tannenbaum hedged his bets by only comparing Jones to the other quarterbacks from last season. Given that all of them were either below average or didn't play, it's not a high bar to clear.

As a rookie in 2021, Mac Jones set records for completion percentage en route to a 10-7 record and a trip to the playoffs. Jones finished the season with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and a 67.6-percent completion rate.

But the ensuing offseason saw Jones' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and most of the offensive coaching staff leave the team to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones will have to overcome a lot of changes in order to be just as effective in 2022 - let alone get into the MVP conversation.

Will Mac Jones be an MVP candidate by year's end, or is Mike Tannenbaum being too bold here?