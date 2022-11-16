Former NFL General Manager Makes 2023 Prediction For Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, ESPN published a column looking at the top 25 free agents ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The column broke down the player and then had former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum predict where the player would sign next. Impending free agent Tom Brady popped up in the conversation as the No. 7 player in the free agency class.

Tannenbaum thinks Brady will hang up his cleats when the 2022 season comes to an end.

Here's what he said, via ESPN:

No one is arguing that Brady continues to play like the GOAT anymore, particularly since he will be 46 when the 2023 season kicks off. I imagine he will move on from his playing career after this season, which could put Tampa Bay in a tough spot.

Brady might not be playing at the level he's been at for most of his career, but he's still making plays at age 45.

It's possible he decides to come back for another season - perhaps with a different team.