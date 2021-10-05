Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily.

Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered his thoughts on Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation.

.@RealTannenbaum has some advice for the Steelers 👀 "Go sign Cam Newton to a two-year deal. … When I'm negotiating with San Francisco and Green Bay in the offseason for Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers, I want as much leverage in that negotiation as possible." pic.twitter.com/OynNLFSL1O — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 5, 2021

“Go sign Cam Newton to a two-year deal,” Tannenbaum said Tuesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. Newton was released by New England on August 31.

Four games into 2021, Tannenbaum believes that the Steelers’ two-time Super Bowl-winning QB is over the hill. If Roethlisberger is indeed out of gas, Pittsburgh must prepare for the next chapter.

“When I’m negotiating with San Francisco and Green Bay in the [upcoming] offseason for Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers, I want as much leverage in that negotiation as possible,” added Tannenbaum.

In terms of immediate options, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins follow Roethlisberger on the depth chart. If Pittsburgh can’t turn things around swiftly, Big Ben is at risk of losing his job.