Former NFL GM Has Bold "Sneaky" MVP Pick

The top candidates for the 2022 NFL MVP award are likely to include the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert among others. But for one former NFL general manager, there's a "sneaky" candidate that he's willing to give his MVP pick to.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum declared that he's all-in on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Tannenbaum believes that Jones is a young superstar who has proven to be as good now as Tom Brady was in his final year with the team.

"I think the CEO of (head coach) Bill Belichick will manage his team... and I think they have a young superstar at the quarterback position who led the team to the playoffs and they scored more points than the Patriots did with Tom Brady."

Tannenbaum is right in his assertion that Jones led a high-octane offense in his first year. The 462 points the team scored were their most since 2015.

However, the Patriots offense was in the middle of the pack as a passing offense. It was their running back that did a ton of the heavy lifting. The Patriots rushing attack finished second in touchdowns with 24.

But that isn't to say that Mac Jones didn't play well above expectations as a rookie. He made the Pro Bowl and set records for his accuracy as a quarterback.

Is Mac Jones a sleeper candidate to win the MVP award?