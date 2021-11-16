Former NFL GM Has Bold Message For Cleveland Browns

This past weekend, the Cleveland Browns suffered an embarrassing 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

In the third quarter of this blowout affair, franchise QB Baker Mayfield was knocked out of the game with what was later reported as a knee contusion. Prior to this injury, Mayfield had thrown just 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11/21 passing.

With star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both ruled out this past weekend, the Browns needed Mayfield to step up in a big way. Instead, he led the once-considered Super Bowl contenders to their fifth loss of the season.

During Tuesday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said it’s time for the Browns to move on from Mayfield “right now.”

“They have to move on from him right now,” Tannenbaum said. “When you drive to the stadium on Sunday morning in Foxborough, no Kareem Hunt, no Nick Chubb, you say to yourself, ‘This is an opportunity for Baker Mayfield to elevate the program.’

“… . Well, we now know he is not good enough by any standard.”

.@RealTannenbaum thinks Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland should be OVER. "[The Browns] have to move on from him RIGHT NOW!" pic.twitter.com/iBrlnNv7OI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 16, 2021

Not only did Tannenbaum suggest that the Browns move on from Mayfield, he also named some possible replacements: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo or Cam Newton.

“You can not win a championship with Baker Mayfield in the AFC,” Tannenbaum added. “Especially when you look at the ages of guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson.

“We learned a lot on Sunday, and the honest and sober analysis is, [the Browns] have to move on from [Mayfield].”