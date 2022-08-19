Former NFL GM Says 1 Team Is "No-Brainer" For Jimmy Garoppolo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Despite some serious veteran quarterback movement this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to find his next NFL team. But given yesterday's Deshaun Watson punishment announcement, a new door may have just been opened for the 30-year-old San Francisco backup.

With Watson out for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a starting quarterback option — a role Jimmy G could easily fill.

During an appearance with ESPN's Get Up on Friday, former NFL GM Mike Tannebaum said the Browns trading for Garoppolo should be a "no-brainer."

Tannenbaum believes this move should only cost Cleveland a conditional fourth or fifth-round pick.

"I'm calling and I'm not hanging up without a deal," he said. "This is an absolute no-brainer."

As it stands right now, Cleveland backup Jacoby Brissett is set to take over Watson's starting role for the first 11 games of the season. Through 11 games and five starts with the Dolphins in 2021, Brissett logged 1,283 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions and a 2-3 record.

There's no question Garoppolo would be an upgrade for the Browns at the quarterback position.