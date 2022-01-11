Former NFL GM Shares What He’s Heard About Brian Flores

The firing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores came as a shock to many around the league — including former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi.

On Tuesday, Lombardi shared his thoughts on the controversial firing.

“Brian Flores won’t be unemployed for long. He lost his job over a QB that can’t play. Some organizations don’t understand what it takes to win,” he wrote on Twitter along with a link to his The GM Shuffle podcast with Adnan Virk.

Lombardi believes Flores’ relationship with former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa played a role in the Dolphins’ decision to give him the boot.

“I thought it was ridiculous. I think he’s a good coach,” he added. “But the word on the street is that [Flores] doesn’t like to play nice in the sandbox. He’s not very political and there was some conflict between him and [Chris] Grier — which I think is just natural.

“I’ve been told that he was very confrontational to Tua… . He knows Tua’s not good enough.”

Brian Flores and the Dolphins narrowly missed the postseason this year with a 9-8 record. With two consecutive winning seasons, the 40-year-old coach amassed a 24-25 record through three years in Miami.

The Dolphins organization parted ways with Flores on Monday morning, just one day after he led his former team to a Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots.