Former NFL GM Thinks Colts Should Give Carson Wentz 1 More Year

One year ago today, the Colts sent what is now a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Carson Wentz.

Through his first season in Indianapolis, Wentz put together an up-and-down year that saw the Colts finish with a 9-8 record. After narrowly missing the playoffs with a team that many thought could make a deep postseason run, fans and analysts from around the league are wondering what the franchise will do with their veteran quarterback.

On this morning’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum was asked if he would keep Wentz as his starting QB in 2022.

“Yes. It’s not ideal, but there’s about 20 really good quarterbacks on the planet. And when you look at it, the draft’s not ideal, this is a consequential year for Frank Reich and Chris Ballard. [Wentz and the Colts] were only together for one year and an abbreviated offseason because of Covid. With two games to go they were right there,” Tannebaum explained. “Not ideal. Maybe I look to draft his replacement, but obviously not in the first round… Let’s win for today and develop for tomorrow.”

It’s the anniversary of Carson Wentz being traded from Philly to Indy. Mike Tannebaum shares why the Colts should give Wentz another year. pic.twitter.com/rWzf0L2sHV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 18, 2022

Though his 2021 season certainly wasn’t ideal, it was absolutely a step up from his 2020 season in Philadelphia. In his final season with the Eagles, the once-Pro-Bowl QB led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50). This year, he finished the season with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven picks.

Wentz’s current contract goes through the 2024 season.

Do you think the Colts should stick with Wentz at QB1?