Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Denies USC Interest

Several notable names have been linked to the USC Trojans head football coaching job, which opened up earlier this week with Clay Helton’s firing.

One notable name has reportedly already denied interest.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had been linked to the opening. However, CBS Sports reports that the Super Bowl-winning head coach is strictly focused on a return to the professional game.

Pederson, 53, is taking the 2021 season off.

“With one of the top college football head coaching job already available, and more inevitably to come, there has been buzz about former Super Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson perhaps being coveted by USC or others,” Jason La Canfora wrote.

“However, Pederson is focused only on a return to the NFL at this point, according to league sources, and is putting his time and preparation into a return in 2022. Pederson is following the league closely and keeping tabs on what a potential NFL staff might look like as well, with interview opportunities undoubtedly to come in January.”

Another notable NFL name might be the favorite.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has also been linked to the job. While Bieniemy has been seeking an NFL head coaching job, the USC gig might be tough to pass on.