Former NFL Kicker Has Telling Comment On Mac Jones

A former NFL kicker has a pretty telling comment on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones is in his first full season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. He is replacing Tua Tagovailoa under center in Tuscaloosa. Of course, Tagovailoa is one of the best college football quarterbacks in recent history.

But is Jones even better, at least as the NFL is concerned?

Former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes feels Jones is in another class.

“Mac Jones is a 10x better pro prospect than Tua ever was. He can make all the throws,” the former NFL kicker tweeted on Saturday night.

Tynes is far from the only person hyping up Jones right now. A former Crimson Tide star thinks Jones is a Heisman Trophy contender.

“Gone drop that Heisman off in Tuscaloosa, AL w/ Mac Jones name on it! Save the Trevor Lawerence and Justin Fields comments we talking SEC ball!” Mack Wilson tweeted.

Alabama improved to 4-0 on the season with the win on Saturday night over No. 3 Georgia.

The Crimson Tide will look to move to 5-0 on the year with a win over Tennessee next weekend. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.