Former NFL LB Says He'd Rather Play Tom Brady Than Peyton Manning: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Few players would want to face Tom Brady in a one-game winner-take-all scenario. Well, except for former NFL linebacker Bart Scott.

If he had to choose, Scott would rather play Brady than Peyton Manning in a one-game playoff.

"For me, I'd much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning," Scott said. "That's how I believe everybody feels."

Scott added, "Peyton Manning gives you a different set of anxiety."

Scott's comments are making the rounds on Twitter.

He'd really rather face the greatest winner in the history of football over Manning? With all due respect, Manning's resume doesn't exactly measure up to Brady's.

"Bart Scott: 2-8 vs. Tom Brady I guess he just likes losing," a fan said.

However, Scott didn't have much success against Manning during his career, either.

"2-7 against Peyton and one of those wins was when the Colts were beating them at halftime and they sat Peyton in the 2nd half because they were 14-0 beat Peyton legit one time ever and that was after Peyton put the Colts up with less than a minute to go in the game," a fan said.

Manning's ability to audible at the line of scrimmage is unmatched, still to this day.

But if Brady has the ball in his hands with two minutes left, everyone knows how it's going to end.

Which quarterback would you rather face in a one-game-playoff scenario?