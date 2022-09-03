Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today

ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina.

The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took to Twitter to react to this mistake.

"My name is Torry Holt @espn," he wrote.

Holt reeled in a program-record 31 touchdown catches during his collegiate career with NC State from 1995-98. The consensus All-American was selected by the St. Louis Rams with a first-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Holt then went on to log seven Pro-Bowl selections and lead the league in receiving yards on two occasions (2000, 2003). As part of "The Greatest Show on Turf" offense, he helped the Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory in his rookie season.

ESPN has yet to respond to Holt's callout.