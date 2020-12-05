Former NFL Lineman Reacts To Justin Fields’ Big Block

When your Heisman-contending quarterback is making effort plays like this while already up four touchdowns, you know you have something special. Justin Fields is just that — special.

With a 28-0 lead over Michigan State in the third quarter, the Ohio State QB handed the ball off to Trey Sermon around their own 35 yard line. The star running back busted out a massive run — it was just a foot race between him and one final defender.

But, starting about 20 yards behind the play, Fields took off to assist his running back. The athletic quarterback caught up to the chase and laid a final block to clear Sermon for the score.

Former NFL star defensive end Chris Long took to Twitter to express his appreciation towards Fields’ incredible effort. He acknowledged the hit could’ve been called a block in the back, but he respects it all the same.

“I’m standing in solidarity with every tweeter who loves the effort, knows this was a block in the back and is not ashamed to say it,” Long wrote.

I’m standing in solidarity with every tweeter who loves the effort, knows this was a block in the back and is not ashamed to say it https://t.co/dZfD7RWS9g — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 5, 2020

Justin Fields is one of the most prolific offensive talents in college football this year. The Buckeyes quarterback has thrown for 1,407 yards and 15 touchdowns through five games. His leadership on the elite Ohio State offense has landed the team 40+ point scoring totals in every game but one this year.

With Saturday’s 52-12 blowout win over the Spartans, the Buckeyes have silenced even more doubters who site their lack of games played as a reason to keep them out of the top four. Fields finished the game throwing 17/24 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat QB added two rushing touchdowns into the mix as well.

Even though they’ve only played five games, the dominance displayed by Ohio State this season has certainly solidified at least its No. 4 ranking.

Justin Fields and the Buckeyes will take the field again next Saturday to face off against Michigan.