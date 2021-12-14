Former NFL Player Accused Of Killing Spree Had Brain Trauma

Former NFL player Phillip Adams reportedly had stage 2 CTE when he allegedly gunned down six people in South Carolina, before taking his own life in April.

On Tuesday, Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist who led the examination of Adams’ brain, said Adams CTE was “unusually severe in both frontal lobes.” Which may have contributed to his “behavioral abnormalities.”

An autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of former NFL player Phillip Adams, who is accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina before killing himself in April. https://t.co/7rT4SlDsQO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2021

Adding, “Adams’ 20-year career in football put him at a high risk.”

CTE, the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma can only be diagnosed after death. And has been found in the brains of people who have played football and other contact sports.

According to the Mayo Clinic, possible symptoms include: cognitive, behavioral and mood changes.

The 32-year-old former player suffered numerous injuries over the course of his six years in the NFL. On April 7, Adams allegedly shot six people, including two children. He later died by suicide from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dr. Ann McKee with Boston University says Adams had stage 2 CTE @wachfox pic.twitter.com/2OCHkrnWvL — Brittany Breeding (@brittanyb_tv) December 14, 2021

McKee also noted that Adams’ severe case of CTE was similar to that of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in 2015 and died by suicide just two years later.