Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away.

Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old.

He started his football career at the University of Arizona, where he was a defensive lineman. Henke went on to play for the Broncos, where he played in a Super Bowl.

He left the football world after battling numerous injuries.

Variety has more on his acting:

Henke appeared in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” as Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Penitentiary who served as the main antagonist of Season 4 and 5. He shared a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in 2017. He had a lead role in the series “Going to California,” which ran for one season, and also had recurring roles on “Justified,” where he played Coover Bennett, “Lost,” “October Road,” “Nikki” and “Dexter.”

Our thoughts are with his family.