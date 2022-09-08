Former NFL Player Allegedly Burned Ex-Girlfriend's Corpse

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, a former NFL player was indicted on a murder charge following the death of his girlfriend.

Kevin Ware, who had a short stint in the NFL, was indicted on murder and tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend in Texas last year. According to new court documents, Ware allegedly burned the corpse of his girlfriend.

Newly released court documents cited by KPRC-TV allege that Ware Jr. killed Pomaski and then burned her corpse, burying the remains.

NBC Sports shared more details earlier this summer:

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski, the district attorney’s office said. Pomaski, 29, had been missing for more than seven months before her remains were found. She had last been seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring on April 25, 2021, and her remains were found in north Harris County on Dec. 10, officials have said.

Ware is due in court later this month. He faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Ware was a standout tight end for the University of Washington before signing with the then-Washington Redskins. He eventually played for the San Francisco 49ers as well.