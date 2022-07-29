Former NFL Player Indicted On Murder Charge In Girlfriend's Death

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A former NFL player has been indicted on a murder charge following the death of his girlfriend.

Kevin Ware, who had a short stint in the NFL, was indicted on murder and tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend in Texas last year, according to a report from NBC Sports.

NBC Sports has more details:

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski, the district attorney’s office said. Pomaski, 29, had been missing for more than seven months before her remains were found. She had last been seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring on April 25, 2021, and her remains were found in north Harris County on Dec. 10, officials have said.

Ware is currently jailed in Montgomery County and faces charges involving possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was a standout tight end for the University of Washington before signing with the then-Washington Redskins. He eventually played for the San Francisco 49ers as well.