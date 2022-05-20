Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away.

Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old.

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a statement following his passing.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend ," Rodriguez said. "Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family - wife Rose, daughters Jade and Jasmine, son Bryson, his grandchildren, and all his friends and relatives. Our world is less, but heaven got better. I miss him dearly already. I love you my brother."

Following a standout college football career, Magee played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons. After his playing career came to an end, he landed a high school coaching job before making the jump to college ball.

He was an assistant coach for several programs including West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona during his long career.

Our thoughts are with the Magee family.