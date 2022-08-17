Former NFL Player Makes Opinion On Manti Te'o Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Manti Te'o #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Manti Te'o documentary is officially out on Netflix.

It dives deep into what happened with the catfishing event when he was at Notre Dame from 2009-12.

So far, it's gotten great reviews, one of which came from Rich Ohrnberger, one of Te'o's former teammates.

"The Manti Te'o documentary was jaw-dropping. Manti and I were teammates during his first 2 years in the NFL (my final 2 seasons). The dude showed up to work like a pro and wore a smile most days. You would never know how deeply affected he was by this catfishing event," Ohrnberger tweeted.

Ohrnberger then added that Te'o is a tough-minded person despite being put through the ringer each day.

Despite this incident, Te'o went on to be picked in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers.

He played four seasons for them before being picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He then signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020 but is currently a free agent.

Off the field, he welcomed his first child with his wife, Jovi Nicole, last August.