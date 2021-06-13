Former NFL Player Questioned About Missing Girlfriend

A former NFL player has reportedly been questioned about the disappearance of his girlfriend.

Kevin Ware, 40, is reportedly being questioned about his missing girlfriend after getting taken into custody this week. The former NFL tight end was arrested for violating a court order.

The ex-NFL player was arrested in unrelated fashion to the disappearance of his girlfriend. However, he is expected to be questioned about it now that he’s in custody.

Houston’s KPRC-2 had more details:

The former NFL tight end was picked up on a warrant for failing to report for bond supervision in the last two months for previous charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances in Montgomery County. Law enforcement officials told KPRC 2 Investigates they want to question him about the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski.

Ware’s girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, was last seen at a house party on April 26.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating the disappearance, which could involve foul play.

Ware, who played high school football in Texas, played for Washington in 2003 and the 49ers in 2004. He had four career receptions for 26 yards during his two seasons in the league.