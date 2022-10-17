Former NFL Player Reportedly Killed In Shooting At 32

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

A former NFL player who played several NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars along with a couple of years in Arena Football has lost his life in a shooting.

Antonio Dennard, who played defensive back at the pro level for five years, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania early yesterday morning. He was 32 years old.

According to WFMZ, the shooting took place outside of a bar and hotel early on Sunday morning. Authorities have officially ruled Dennard's death a homicide ahead of the scheduled autopsy. An investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Dennard played college football at Langston University and was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of college in 2012. He joined the Packers the following season after spending training camp with the New York Giants and spent the next two years in Green Bay.

In 2015, he went into the Arena Football League, joining the Arizona Rattlers, where he played for the next two seasons.

The news is crossing the wire slowly but at least one of Antonio Dennard's friends has come out to wish condolences on social media.

"I’ll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach. You inspired so many around you “LU BOYS 4 LIFE” Antonio Dennard," they wrote.

Our hearts go out to Dennard's family and loved ones.