Former NFL Player Reportedly Violated His Court Order

Former NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler could be in more trouble with the law after reportedly violating his court order.

According to a report from ESPN, Wheeler recently violated a court order by removing his electronic home monitoring device. A spokesperson with the King County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Seahawks offensive lineman has been on house arrest as he awaits trial in his ongoing felony domestic violence case.

Here's more from ESPN:

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Wheeler's defense attorney said his client was experiencing a "mental health crisis" on the evening of July 31 when he took off all his clothes, removed the electronic home monitoring (EHM) device from his ankle and began wandering the streets in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. A friend located Wheeler, called for help and took a photograph of him as he was being tended to by first responders while naked.

Wheeler, who has bipolar disorder, was accused of twice choking his then-girlfriend until she lost consciousness in a January 2021 incident. The woman suffered a fractured humerus and dislocated elbow during the altercation.

He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.