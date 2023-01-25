Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.

Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.

"Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life almost ended two days ago."

Baker added, "I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet."

Baker, 35, played college football at Penn State before transferring to Hampton University. He earned All-MEAC honors in his only season there.

After going undrafted in 2009, Baker signed a deal with the Broncos. He then had a brief stint with the Dolphins before finding a long-term home in the nation's capital.

From 2011-2016, Baker played for the Commanders. In 2014, the team signed him to a three-year deal worth $12 million.

In 93 career games, Baker had 214 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We're wishing Baker a full and speedy recovery.