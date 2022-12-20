Former NFL Player Reveals He Drank Whiskey To Stay Warm

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Snow falls during warmups between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ESPN's Booger McFarland made an interesting admission during Monday night's coverage of the Packers-Rams game.

A few hours before kickoff, McFarland was on the sideline at Lambeau Field talking about what he used to do to stay warm during cold-weather games.

McFarland admit that he would sometimes take a shot of whiskey.

“In the summertime, we have Gatorade, but in the wintertime, no Gatorade.” McFarland said. “We’re going to have a little chicken broth over here in our Gatorade cooler. And if you’re like me, you might have a little shot of something over here, maybe something a little stronger on the side — just to give you a little warmth down your throat. Maybe a little whiskey. I’m not saying that everybody does it. But I’m just telling you what I did to stay warm."

McFarland had no problem sharing this information with the public. After all, it's not like he's going to make some epic return to the NFL.

As for the responses on social media, it seems like fans are skeptical of McFarland's methods.