Former NFL Player Shares Troubling Jaguars Rumor

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan with Mark Brunell.JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 15: Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell (L) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan prior to being inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 15, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

As the Jaguars head coaching search continues, rumors continue to circulate surrounding Jags GM Trent Baalke and HC candidate Byron Leftwich. It’s been reported that Leftwich is the favorite to land the job. However the Bucs offensive coordinator wants nothing to do with Baalke.

Now according to former Jaguar Uche Nwaneri, Baalke is trying to sabotage Leftwich’s chances of landing his first head job.

“Word on the street is Baalke is actively trying to sabotage Byron Leftwich because [Leftwich] does not want [Trent Balke] and of course, Baalke is part of the decision making,” Nwaneri tweeted.

“Doesn’t surprise me one bit,” the seven-year vet continued. “If Shad Khan ends up skipping on Byron, will only confirm he should sell the Jags.”

Leftwich is largely credited with the Bucs’ offensive turnaround dating back to last season. Now the former Jaguars QB is potentially in line to run a team of his own, after winning a Super Bowl under Bruce Arians in Tampa.

Should the Baalke rumor be true, it’s extremely unbecoming of a franchise that’s largely been inept since its hey-day in the late 90’s and early-to-mid 2000’s.

