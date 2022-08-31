Former NFL Player, Sports Writer Has Died At 48

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NFL player and sports writer Stephen White has passed away at 48 years old.

White's former Tampa Bay teammate Tyoka Johnson shared the devastating news with a message on Twitter.

"#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten," he wrote.

White suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 after he was selected with a sixth-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He played his final professional season with the New York Jets before retiring in 2002. The defensive end finished his NFL career with 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

Originally from Memphis, he played his collegiate ball with the Tennessee Volunteers.

White covered the NFL as a sports writer for SB Nation, joining the publication back in 2013.

Our thoughts are with all those close to White during this difficult time.