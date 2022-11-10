Former NFL Player's Dad Sold The $2 Billion Lottery Ticket

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It took a bit but we finally know who sold the lucky $2 billion lottery ticket.

According to CBS News, former NFL star defensive tackle Domata Peko's father-in-law sold the ticket at his store in California.

It's expected to give Peko's father-in-law, Joe Chahayed, $1 million after he sold it at his store, which is called Joe's Service Center.

He'll be able to put a good chunk of that money away, while also spending parts of it on some nice things.

As for Peko himself, he retired from the NFL after he spent the 2020 season with the Arizona Cardinals. That came after he spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens, two with the Denver Broncos, and 11 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Congrats on the winnings, Joe!