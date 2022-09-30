Former NFL Players Furious With NFLPA's Tua Tagovailoa Statement

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 30: A general view of the National Football League Players Association logo during the NFLPA press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beack, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Following the scary-looking concussion that Tua Tagovailoa suffered last night, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released a statement reaffirming their commitment to player health and safety. But former NFL players are not amused.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing," the NFLPA said.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback appeared to suffer a concussion this past Sunday but was let back into the same game. The NFLPA pledged to investigate, but could not finish before the Dolphins played the Bengals last night.

A number of former NFL players have come out to rebuke the NFLPA for this statement given the circumstances around Tagovailoa. Among them is former quarterback Ryan Leaf, who accused the NFL players union of "pushing out propaganda" and calling them "complicit in what happened."

"THE F- IT IS!! Stop pushing out your and the NFL’s propaganda. You are just as complicit in what happened. How do you look at yourselves in the mirror," Leaf wrote.

Former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz approached it from a different angle.

He ripped the NFLPA for fighting hard to keep players who have been accused of sexual assault from getting suspended for too many games dragging their feet when it comes to investigating potential concussion protocol violations.

"We’ll fight like hell to keep QBs who sexually assault women from getting suspended for too long but when one of the good guys has concussive symptoms, returns to the game, doesn’t enter concussion protocol, and is allowed to play 4 days later, 'our investigation is ongoing,'” Schwartz tweeted.

As you can see, there are a lot of strong feelings towards the NFLPA right now. What happened to Tua Tagovailoa could have been life-threatening under even slightly different circumstances.

Should the NFLPA have done more to ensure that Tua did not play last night?