Former NFL Player’s Tweet About Erin Andrews Going Viral

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A former National Football League player’s funny tweet about FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday night’s game.

It was a cold one in Green Bay on Saturday night.

The Packers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, were stunned at home by the 49ers, losing on a last-second field goal at Lambeau Field.

It was a frigid night in Green Bay on Saturday, with temperatures feeling like zero degrees on the field. Andrews was not looking forward to the brutal weather.

Some NFL players often like to show off their toughness by going sleeveless during cold games. One former NFL lineman joked that Andrews should’ve done the same.

Going sleeveless for your sideline reports probably isn’t worth it, but it would’ve been a fun image, at least.

The Packers, meanwhile, lost to the 49ers, 13-10, at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers is going home early.

