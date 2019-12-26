Former NFL Pro Bowler Takes A Shot At Bill Belichick

Former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman and two-time NFL Pro Bowler Manny Fernandez doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Bill Belichick.

The Patriots’ head coach is lauded by many to be the greatest head coach in NFL history. He’s won six Super Bowls as New England’s head coach, after all.

Fernandez doesn’t think he should be mentioned in the same category as legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula, though.

The reason: Integrity.

“You can’t stop it,” Fernandez told the Palm Beach Post. “I just think it’s a shame that a guy who constantly gets caught cheating is even there because — I don’t know — his moral character leaves me kind of questioning.”

The Patriots have been involved in a couple of notable scandals during Belichick’s tenure as head coach, from Spygate to Deflategate to the latest Bengals videotaping incident.

Still, you’re not going to find too many people who will use those things to knock Belichick off his perch as one of the NFL’s greatest ever.

New England is set to play Miami at 1 p.m. E.T on Sunday.