Former NFL QB Michael Vick Is Reportedly Being Sued

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's been a long time since former NFL quarterback Michael Vick saw the inside of a courtroom. But a recent lawsuit threatens to send him back.

According to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Vick is being sued for $1.2 million stemming from a loan that a group of creditors claim has been unpaid. Per the report, the plaintiffs are seeking to seize his assets in an effort to get their money.

Vick's attorney, Arthur Jones, told Ovalle that Vick is aware of the proceedings and is taking them seriously. He said that while Vick intends to pay all debts, he will still engage in "appropriate defenses."

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Jones said. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

Michael Vick declared bankruptcy in the fallout of his conviction for dogfighting. He's spent the better part of 15 years trying to rebuild his tarnished reputation.

While Vick has found incredible success as an analyst and finding other lucrative jobs, managing his money has still proven to be a challenge.

There have been a number of incidents where Vick either accepted money for appearances and didn't appear, or stopped making payments on items he financed for purchase.

Will Michael Vick suffer another courtroom defeat here?