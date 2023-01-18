Former NFL Quarterback Believes 1 Team Is Best Tom Brady Fit

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a 98-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones II #27 during their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady widely expected to go elsewhere in 2023 once his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires, analysts have been competing to be the first one to suggest the perfect fit for him.

Naturally, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has his opinion and he made it known on WEEI's Jones and Mego on Wednesday. Orlovsky made the case that the Carolina Panthers are ideal because of their young talent and thinks they have a two-year Super Bowl window right now.

“I think the reality for me as I sit here today, I think there is one team that I feel right now in the middle of January that checks those four boxes. That would be Carolina,” Orlovsky said. “Carolina’s got a two-year window right now because of their young talent. They got an offensive line that’s probably not top five right now, but they’re trending toward that. They can get there. D.J. Moore is a pretty darn good perimeter player. They would have to add one. And they absolutely have a top 10 defense. And it’s in the NFC.”

It would certainly help the Panthers' case if they managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach. Carolina narrowly finished second in the NFC South despite starting 3-8 and firing head coach Matt Rhule after just five games.

Of course, all of this hinges on Tom Brady choosing to play a 24th NFL season instead of just retiring.

Brady would be hard-pressed to find a team as ready to win a Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately were in 2020.

The Panthers have talent, but not nearly as much as the Bucs did just two years ago.

