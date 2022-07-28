Former NFL Quarterback Brock Osweiler Lands A New Job
Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler landed a new job on Thursday afternoon.
According to an announcement from ESPN, Osweiler is joining the Worldwide Leader as a college football analyst. He will team up with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor on a package of games this season.
“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” said Osweiler. “I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”
Osweiler played five seasons with the Denver Broncos and helped - in part - as the team won a Super Bowl. He also had stints with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019.
Congratulations to Brock on his new job!