Former NFL Quarterback Brock Osweiler Lands A New Job

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos looks on late in the fourth quarter of the Broncos 27-11 loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler landed a new job on Thursday afternoon.

According to an announcement from ESPN, Osweiler is joining the Worldwide Leader as a college football analyst. He will team up with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor on a package of games this season.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” said Osweiler. “I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

Osweiler played five seasons with the Denver Broncos and helped - in part - as the team won a Super Bowl. He also had stints with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019.

Congratulations to Brock on his new job!