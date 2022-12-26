Former NFL Quarterback Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job

Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) scrambles for yards during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland Ohio on Dec. 24, 2005.The Steelers defeated the Browns 41-0. (Photo by Robert Skeoch/NFLPhotoLibrary) Robert Skeoch/Getty Images

Former NFL veteran quarterback Charlie Frye has landed a cool college football job.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the former NFL quarterback has landed an offensive coordinator gig.

"FAU is hiring Charlie Frye as the school’s offensive coordinator. Frye is a former NFL quarterback, NFL QB coach and worked at various high schools in Florida. He worked at University if Florida as director of player development," he reported on Monday.

"Frye is expected to be FAU’s play caller."

Frye, 41, played college football at Akron.

He has worked in both the college football ranks and the NFL, most recently serving on James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

Now, he's landed a full-time play calling gig.